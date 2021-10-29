Dr. Daniel Rothstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rothstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rothstein, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They completed their residency with Strong Memorial Hospital - University of Rochester
Dr. Rothstein works at
Locations
-
1
Premier MD757 Us Highway 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 652-9233
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothstein?
I've been seeing Dr. Rothstein for several months now for severe nerve pain in my foot due to lumbar radiculopathy. I find him to be very thoughtful, never rushed, and carefully explains diagnoses, answers all questions and lays out a treatment plan. What I especially like is Dr. Rothstein's approach of conservative treatment first and then leading up to a more aggressive one depending on success rate. I have a lot of confidence in Dr. Rothstein and very happy with my personalized treatment plan.
About Dr. Daniel Rothstein, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1063707065
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital - University of Rochester
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothstein works at
Dr. Rothstein has seen patients for Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.