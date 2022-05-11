Overview

Dr. Daniel Roth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Roth works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ, Union, NJ and Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.