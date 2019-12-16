Overview

Dr. Daniel Ross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Ross works at Practice in Allentown, PA with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.