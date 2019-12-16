Dr. Daniel Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Ross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Locations
-
1
Sacred Heart Hospital421 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 437-4988
-
2
Lehigh Valley Center for Sight1739 W Fairmont St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 437-4988Monday7:15am - 7:00pmTuesday7:15am - 7:00pmWednesday7:15am - 7:00pmThursday7:15am - 7:00pmFriday7:15am - 7:00pmSaturday7:15am - 7:00pmSunday7:15am - 7:00pm
-
3
Moran Eye Associates1204 Delaware Ave, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (610) 865-5429Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Palmer Township office3959 William Penn Hwy, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 437-4988MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Dr. Ross performed my cataract surgery. All expectations were met. I would highly recommend his services.
Dr. Daniel Ross, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609876994
- Mass Eye & Ear
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Boston VA
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- SUNY Albany
- Ophthalmology
