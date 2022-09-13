Dr. Daniel Rosner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rosner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rosner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Surfside Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Coastal Carolina Otolaryngology - Surfside Beach1120 Glenns Bay Rd Ste 117, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 567-1239Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Coastal Carolina Otolaryngology - Myrtle Beach1021 Cipriana Dr Ste 220, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 567-1248Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I read some of the bad reviews so I was hesitant going here. Well ignore those bad reviews! Wait time was minimal, staff was friendly, and I really liked Dr. Rosner….he listened, and then did a thorough exam. Very pleasant guy—I recommend!
About Dr. Daniel Rosner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1124087101
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosner has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.