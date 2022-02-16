See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Roses, MD

General Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Roses, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    560 1st Ave Ste 1036, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7508
    Nyu Langone Hospitals
    160 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-6699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Daniel Roses is a brilliant, outstanding, exceptionally skilled surgeon who is fiercely committed to the health and well being of each of his patients. He approaches each patient holistically and treatment is delivered within a total climate of excellence. I would also like pay tribute to Dr. Roses' dedicated team at NYU Langone Health who individually and collectively exceed expectations.
    Patricia Hassett Ribaudo — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Roses, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184792673
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Roses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roses has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roses accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Roses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roses has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Roses. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roses.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

