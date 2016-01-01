Dr. Daniel Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rosenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rosenbaum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Willingboro Office218C Sunset Rd, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenbaum?
About Dr. Daniel Rosenbaum, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073515706
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rosenbaum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.