Dr. Daniel Rontal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Rontal works at Rontal Akervall Clinic in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.