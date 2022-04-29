Dr. Daniel Rontal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rontal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rontal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rontal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Rontal Clinic PC28300 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 737-4030
Surgeons Choice Medical Center22401 Foster Winter Dr, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 423-5100Monday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Eastwood Clinics30701 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 737-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dan is amazing! He explains everything clearly, concisely, expertly, professionally, and with the utmost respect. He is the best ENT specialist I have ever seen. I strongly recommend anyone seeking a doctor in this specialty to consider seeing Dr. Dan. He is the best of the best!
About Dr. Daniel Rontal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
