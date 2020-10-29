Dr. Daniel Rohrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rohrer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rohrer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Rohrer works at
Locations
-
1
Portland Spine & Neck Surgery P.c.9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 210, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3766
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rohrer?
What can you say about a man who gives you your life back. He took a 3 yr old failed surgery and turned it into an recovery and a normal life. He has done surgery on 6 friends of mine and now me. All of our results have been nothing short of incredible. There are always variables in spine surgery but having Dr. Rohrer as surgeon removes many. Shawn. L5s1. ALIF
About Dr. Daniel Rohrer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154390482
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- North Shore U Hosp/Cornell Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohrer works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.