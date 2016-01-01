Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD
Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Orange Nephrology682 E Main St Ste 2B, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 692-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Daniel Rohmer, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
