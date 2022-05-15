Dr. Daniel Robertshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Robertshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Robertshaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Locations
The Urology Group - Fairfield925 Deis Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 841-7900Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Procedure went very smooth. Second one in a row. Hope this continues this way. Did get a sore throat though.
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- University Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Urology
Dr. Robertshaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertshaw has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertshaw.
