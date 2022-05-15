Overview

Dr. Daniel Robertshaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Robertshaw works at The Urology Group in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.