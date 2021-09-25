Dr. Rivlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Rivlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rivlin, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rivlin works at
Locations
-
1
Skin and Cancer Associates4308 Alton Rd Ste 510, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-8865
-
2
Mark Steven Nestor, MD, PhD2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-6716
-
3
Anatomic Pathology Associates LLC20601 E Dixie Hwy Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-3310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very prompt, detail oriented and a wonderful support staff. I felt like a VIP patient. Everything was well explained w a smile and patience.
About Dr. Daniel Rivlin, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073518692
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
