Dermatopathology
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Rivlin, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rivlin works at Skin and Cancer Associates in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin and Cancer Associates
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 510, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 674-8865
    Mark Steven Nestor, MD, PhD
    2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 933-6716
    Anatomic Pathology Associates LLC
    20601 E Dixie Hwy Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 933-3310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 25, 2021
    Very prompt, detail oriented and a wonderful support staff. I felt like a VIP patient. Everything was well explained w a smile and patience.
    David Hall — Sep 25, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Rivlin, MD

    Dermatopathology
    35 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1073518692
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rivlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

