Overview

Dr. Daniel Rivera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Rivera works at Miami Spine Specialists in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Chest Wall Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.