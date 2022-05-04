See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Childrens Hospital and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Rifkin works at UBMD Pediatrics in Buffalo, NY with other offices in West Seneca, NY, Williamsville, NY, Dunkirk, NY and Lockport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Sleep Medicine
    219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 (716) 923-7326
    Southtowns Sleep Medicine
    4090 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY 14224 (716) 923-7326
    Sleep Medicine Centers Of W New York
    1120 Youngs Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 (716) 923-7326
    Buffalo Niagara Sleep Medicine
    640 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203 (716) 923-7326
    Chautauqua Sleep Medicine
    3965 Vineyard Dr, Dunkirk, NY 14048 (716) 923-7326
    Lockport Sleep Medicine
    770 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 (716) 923-7326

Hospital Affiliations
  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Childrens Hospital
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Infantile Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Memory Evaluation
Menstrual Migraine
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parasomnias
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Terror Disorder
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Temporal Arteritis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    May 04, 2022
    Very educated on sleep apnea very comforting to patients I also brought my parents to see him
    About Dr. Daniel Rifkin, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1386656494
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan
    • Strong Meml Hospital University Rochester
    • Dartmouth College
    • Neurology
