Dr. Daniel Richman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Richman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Richman works at
Locations
Hss Pain Management Center429 E 75th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Richman and his PA Judith are Fantastic they are so careing and so on top of there patients care. They are very pro active about there patients care. They are also great about call backs and following up with patients. I highly recommend Dr Richman.
About Dr. Daniel Richman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558322206
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richman works at
Dr. Richman has seen patients for Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.