Dr. Daniel Richman, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Richman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Richman works at Daniel I Richman in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Spinal Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hss Pain Management Center
    Hss Pain Management Center
429 E 75th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block

Treatment frequency



Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Jan 23, 2018
Jan 23, 2018
I think Dr Richman and his PA Judith are Fantastic they are so careing and so on top of there patients care. They are very pro active about there patients care. They are also great about call backs and following up with patients. I highly recommend Dr Richman.
Ashling Foster in Spring Lake Hts New Jersey
Ashling Foster in Spring Lake Hts New Jersey — Jan 23, 2018
Photo: Dr. Daniel Richman, MD
About Dr. Daniel Richman, MD

  Pain Medicine
  36 years of experience
  English
  1558322206
Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
  Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Richman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Richman works at Daniel I Richman in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Richman’s profile.

Dr. Richman has seen patients for Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

