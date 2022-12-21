Dr. Daniel Richey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Richey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Richey, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Richey works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (214) 358-2300
-
2
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Weatherford Office920 Santa Fe Dr Ste 103, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (214) 358-2300
-
3
Dallas Nephrology Associates1005 S Crowley Rd # C, Crowley, TX 76036 Directions (817) 921-2153
-
4
Dallas Nephrology Associates1005 S Crowley Rd # C, Crowley, TX 76036 Directions (817) 921-2153
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richey?
Dr. Richey was knowledgeable and professional. He took the time to review all test results and explained them succinctly.
About Dr. Daniel Richey, DO
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1295944338
Education & Certifications
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richey works at
Dr. Richey has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Richey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.