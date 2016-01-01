Dr. Daniel Reuben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Reuben, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Reuben, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Reuben, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Yale Cancer Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reuben has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reuben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reuben using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reuben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reuben works at
Dr. Reuben speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.