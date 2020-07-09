Dr. Daniel Resnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Resnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Resnick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Resnick works at
Locations
1
Uwh - Csc600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-7502
2
UW Health - Spine Medicine4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 265-3207
3
Family Med Ctr-uw Clinics Research Prk621 Science Dr, Madison, WI 53711 Directions (608) 265-3207
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Resnick performed a complex brain surgery on me and was amazing! I had the outcome I was hoping for and the best surgeon for it! He is the best!
About Dr. Daniel Resnick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1396711552
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Resnick works at
Dr. Resnick has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.