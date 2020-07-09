Overview

Dr. Daniel Resnick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Resnick works at UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN HOSPITAL AND CLINICS in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.