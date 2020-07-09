See All Neurosurgeons in Madison, WI
Dr. Daniel Resnick, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Resnick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.

Dr. Resnick works at UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN HOSPITAL AND CLINICS in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Uwh - Csc
    600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 263-7502
    UW Health - Spine Medicine
    4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 265-3207
    Family Med Ctr-uw Clinics Research Prk
    621 Science Dr, Madison, WI 53711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 265-3207

  • Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
  • Unitypoint Health Meriter
  • UW Health University Hospital

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 09, 2020
    Dr Resnick performed a complex brain surgery on me and was amazing! I had the outcome I was hoping for and the best surgeon for it! He is the best!
    Jul 09, 2020
    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396711552
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Daniel Resnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Resnick works at UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN HOSPITAL AND CLINICS in Madison, WI. View the full address on Dr. Resnick’s profile.

    Dr. Resnick has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

