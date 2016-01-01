Overview

Dr. Daniel Renois, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Winn Parish Medical Center.



Dr. Renois works at Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.