Dr. Daniel Reilly, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Reilly works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Outpatient Mental Health in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.