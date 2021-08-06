Overview

Dr. Daniel Refoua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Refoua works at Shahram D. Shamekh M.D., F.A.C.P. in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Uniondale, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.