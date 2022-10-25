Dr. Daniel Refai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Refai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Refai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Refai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Refai works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center21 Ortho Ln, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Refai?
I had been suffering with this lower back pain for over two (2) years. After during a consultation with Dr. Refai and he reviewing my MRI and X-rays he took the time and went over everything with me and suggested I have the surgery. He listen to my concerns. On July 28, 2022 Dr. Retai performed the surgery and I must say When I woke up after surgery, I didn’t experience any pain nor while I was recovering at home. I am one who do not like taking pain medication (especially prescription drug) so I would take an ibuprofen. months later I am in physical therapy and I completed the three mile breast cancer walk on October 22, 2022. Dr. Refai is an excellent doctor and surgeon. I recommend him to anyone who need this surgery.
About Dr. Daniel Refai, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912092800
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Spine Inst
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Refai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Refai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Refai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Refai works at
Dr. Refai has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Refai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
335 patients have reviewed Dr. Refai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Refai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Refai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Refai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.