Dr. Daniel Redziniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redziniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Redziniak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Redziniak, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Redziniak works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ortho and Sports Medicine Center4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 301, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 268-8862
-
3
Orthopaedic and Sports Medcn Center8638 Veterans Hwy, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (410) 267-5576
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redziniak?
Dr. Redziniak always takes the time to explain fully the injury and what it will take to heal. He is willing to answers all questions and explain in a way that you can understand! His staff is always courteous and willing to assist the patients in whatever they need.
About Dr. Daniel Redziniak, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942403514
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Virginia
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redziniak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redziniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redziniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redziniak works at
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Redziniak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redziniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redziniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redziniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.