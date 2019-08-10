See All Podiatric Surgeons in Huntington Beach, CA
Overview

Dr. Daniel Recalde, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Recalde works at TAGLIERI JOSETTE MD OFFICE in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Taglieri Josette MD Office
    18800 Main St Ste 104, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 841-1963
  2. 2
    OC Advanced Foot Care
    11100 Warner Ave Ste 306, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 979-0313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Regal Medical Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2019
    1st time ever seeing a podiatrist and if I may say Dr. Recalde is the one to go too. Easy scheduling and short wait time. I would recommend Dr. Recalde anytime he's very detailed if your having foot problems go see him
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Recalde, DPM
    About Dr. Daniel Recalde, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346537859
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Utah Valley University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Recalde, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Recalde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Recalde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Recalde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Recalde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Recalde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Recalde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Recalde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

