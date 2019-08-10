Dr. Daniel Recalde, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Recalde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Recalde, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Recalde, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Recalde works at
Locations
-
1
Taglieri Josette MD Office18800 Main St Ste 104, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 841-1963
-
2
OC Advanced Foot Care11100 Warner Ave Ste 306, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 979-0313
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Health Alliance
- Regal Medical Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Recalde?
1st time ever seeing a podiatrist and if I may say Dr. Recalde is the one to go too. Easy scheduling and short wait time. I would recommend Dr. Recalde anytime he's very detailed if your having foot problems go see him
About Dr. Daniel Recalde, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1346537859
Education & Certifications
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Utah Valley University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Recalde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Recalde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Recalde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Recalde works at
Dr. Recalde speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Recalde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Recalde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Recalde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Recalde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.