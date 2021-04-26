See All Psychiatrists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Daniel Rapport, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Rapport, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Rapport works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Toledo Medical Center
    3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-4000
  2. 2
    University of Toledomedical Centre
    3120 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-5695
  3. 3
    University of Toledo Medical Center
    3125 Transverse Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-5695
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • University of Toledo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 26, 2021
    Dr Rapport is a caring and attentive doctor. He always responds to my questions about meds or my symptoms quickly. He is the only psych that actually listened to me when I needed help.
    ER — Apr 26, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Rapport, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891789525
    Education & Certifications

    • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rapport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rapport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapport works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rapport’s profile.

    Dr. Rapport has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

