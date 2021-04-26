Overview

Dr. Daniel Rapport, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Rapport works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.