Dr. Daniel Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ramirez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Sumner Regional Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Urology Associates PC - Hendersonville107 Glen Oak Blvd Ste 100, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2540Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Associates PC - Gallatin405 Steam Plant Rd Ste 200, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 703-2539
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appt with him today and Surgery Tomorrow. Very knowledgeable and Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Daniel Ramirez, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Urology
