Overview

Dr. Daniel Rakowski, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Rakowski works at Champaign Dental Group in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Manteo, NC and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.