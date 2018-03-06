Overview

Dr. Daniel Raines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Raines works at Neurology Endocrine Clinic in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Gastritis and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.