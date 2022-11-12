See All Dermatologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Daniel Rabb, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Rabb, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Rabb works at Dermatology Associates NE GA in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Seborrheic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates of NE GA -Gainesville
    974 S Enota Dr NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 536-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 12, 2022
    Dr Rabb is always very caring and thoughtful, takes time to answer questions .I have been going to this office for years ,just fantastic. Joy Stevens is also a great addition to this office I did see her once and she was fantastic. I would recommend this Dermatologist if your in need of one.
    Suzy — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Rabb, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194713016
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    • U Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
