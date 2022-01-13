Dr. Daniel Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Quinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Quinn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Milford Regional Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Newton Wellesley Orthopedics Associates54 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 964-0024
Newton Wellesley Orthopedic Associates40 Washington St Ste 130, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 964-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Three days ago, ACL Surgery using a hamstring autograft was just performed by Dr. Quinn and went well. He did a great job and was very professional and skilled throughout the entire operation, before and after. I'm so relieved that I chose Dr. Quinn for this operation. Having a skilled surgeon makes a huge difference.
About Dr. Daniel Quinn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
