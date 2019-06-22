Overview

Dr. Daniel Putnam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Putnam works at South Jersey Eye Physicians PA in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Medford, NJ and Columbus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Lens Treatment, Stye and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.