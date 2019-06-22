Dr. Daniel Putnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Putnam, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Putnam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
-
1
Surgical Center At South Jersey Eye Physicians509 S Lenola Rd Bldg 11, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (609) 298-0888
-
2
South Jersey Eye Physicians PA103 Old Marlton Pike Ste 216, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 714-8761
-
3
South Jersey Eye Physicians PA25 Homestead Dr Ste A, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (609) 298-0888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Good Experience. I have a high myopia and my glasses Rx is -10 in one eye and -8 in the other. In other words, my distance vision is very poor and now, at age 52, my near vision was gone as well. Dr. Putnam put me into monovision - one eye for distance and one eye for near and it has Changed My Life !!! I found him to be very likable, he listened and took a lot of time with me. I am now able to function without constantly putting reading glasses on and I am very grateful. I had a fantastic experience here. Also ordered glasses here and they are fantastic.
About Dr. Daniel Putnam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427055508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Putnam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Putnam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putnam has seen patients for Contact Lens Treatment, Stye and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Putnam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putnam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.