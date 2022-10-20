Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puneky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Puneky works at
Locations
UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 878-3696
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, patient, and extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891189064
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puneky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Puneky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Puneky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Puneky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puneky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puneky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puneky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.