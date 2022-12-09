Overview

Dr. Daniel Prohaska, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Prohaska works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.