Dr. Daniel Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Otolaryngologists
- MN
- Rochester
- Dr. Daniel Price, MD
Dr. Daniel Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Price, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-5263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Otitis Externa
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Facial Palsy
- View other providers who treat Facial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Follicular Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Gum Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Tumor
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hematologic Problems
- View other providers who treat Hepatobiliary Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Maxillary and Malar Fractures
- View other providers who treat Medullary Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Nasal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Orbital Fracture
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Otosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Papillary Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Parotid Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parotitis
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Tumor
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Duct Stones
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skull Base Lesions
- View other providers who treat Skull Base Tumor
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
He is an outstanding surgeon. I consider him a friend too. I had successful procedure in December 2020. He removed several glands in my head. While I have some issues with lymphadema in my face the swelling I have is modest.
About Dr. Daniel Price, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316926587
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mayo Medical School
- MAYO CLINIC
- Mayo Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Price using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.