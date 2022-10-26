See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Daniel Price, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Price, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Price works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Earwax Buildup
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Earwax Buildup
Acute Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Laryngeal Cancer
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenocarcinoma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Endocrine Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Facial Fracture
Facial Palsy
Facial Trauma
Follicular Thyroid Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Tumor
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hematologic Problems
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Kidney Cancer
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Medullary Thyroid Cancer
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nasal Polyp
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Oral Surgical Procedures
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Pancreatic Cancer
Papillary Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parotid Gland Cancer
Parotitis
Pediatric Surgical Procedures
Pediatric Tumor
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Postnasal Drip
Prostate Cancer
Salivary Duct Stones
Salivary Gland Diseases
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skull Base Lesions
Skull Base Tumor
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Surgical Procedures
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Oct 26, 2022
He is an outstanding surgeon. I consider him a friend too. I had successful procedure in December 2020. He removed several glands in my head. While I have some issues with lymphadema in my face the swelling I have is modest.
— Oct 26, 2022
About Dr. Daniel Price, MD

  Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
  21 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1316926587
Education & Certifications

  Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  Mayo Medical School
  MAYO CLINIC
  Mayo Medical School
  Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Price has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Price works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Price’s profile.

Dr. Price has seen patients for Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

