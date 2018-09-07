Overview

Dr. Daniel Pratt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Pratt works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Primary Biliary Cholangitis and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.