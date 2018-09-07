Dr. Daniel Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pratt, MD
Dr. Daniel Pratt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3313Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Daniel Pratt could not be any better. He is knowledgeable, kind and up to date on everything. He helped me through a massive GI bleed, liver cancer X2, and a liver transplant. I couldn’t imagine being with any other GI doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Pratt has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Primary Biliary Cholangitis and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
