Dr. Daniel Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Potter, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Potter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Potter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stephen Todd Newman A Medical Corporation20360 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 287-5600
-
2
Reproductive Surgical Associates500 Superior Ave Ste 130, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 287-5600
-
3
Huntington Reproductive Center1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 2400, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 738-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potter?
Dr. Potter is amazing. I failed IVF elsewhere and Dr. Potter came through and got me my daughter.
About Dr. Daniel Potter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043280605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter works at
Dr. Potter speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.