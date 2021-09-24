Overview

Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Popowitz works at Brooklyn Premier Orthopedics in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Forest Hills, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.