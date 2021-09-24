Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Popowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Musculoskeletal Disorder177 N Dean St Ste 301, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 510-3777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Center for Spinal Disorders7665 Austin St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 519-1900
-
3
The Center for Muskuloskeletal Disorders1414 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 759-6100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popowitz?
9 years ago I had a big blister on my toe and I went to a few doctors who were not able to correctly diagnose and treat me. It wasn't until I went to Dr Popowitz that he was able to correctly diagnose me with a lymphangioma that all the other doctors had missed. He was able to treat the problem and I have not had any issues since. I am so grateful and highly recommend him. He is caring, attentive to detail, and has great hands. Could not recommend him enough.
About Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew
- 1942599741
Education & Certifications
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Montefiore Med Ctr/Albert Einstein Coll Med Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popowitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popowitz works at
Dr. Popowitz has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popowitz speaks Hebrew.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Popowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.