Dr. Daniel Pope Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pope Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Pope Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Pope Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Eye Depot426 MANATEE AVE W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 708-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pope Jr?
Welcoming staff, and caring doctor, I would recommend.
About Dr. Daniel Pope Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891890265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pope Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pope Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pope Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pope Jr works at
Dr. Pope Jr has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pope Jr speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.