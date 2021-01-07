Dr. Daniel Polster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Polster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Polster, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Polster works at
Locations
-
1
Oakview Mental Health Services7265 OLD OAK BLVD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polster?
Been seeing him for 15 years. He saved my life. He has made himself available to me whenever I’ve needed him and has squeezed me into his full schedule several times. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Daniel Polster, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902897887
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polster works at
Dr. Polster has seen patients for Psychosis, Impulse Control Disorders and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Polster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.