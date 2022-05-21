Overview

Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Polatsch works at Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

