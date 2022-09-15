Dr. Daniel Pipoly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pipoly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pipoly, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Pipoly, MD is a Pulmonologist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialist1661 Holland Rd Ste 200, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 843-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He explains in detail, takes his time, answers all questions, and is very kind. The whole office staff is great!
About Dr. Daniel Pipoly, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pipoly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pipoly accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pipoly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pipoly has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pipoly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pipoly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pipoly.
