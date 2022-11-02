Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.
Cleveland Eye Clinic2740 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 200-4088Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierre?
Going to Dr. Pierre was one of my best eye experiences ever. Right away he just drew me in with his knowledge and care. You could tell he really liked his profession and helping people. I went to him for my cataracts and they are now fixed. Due to my MS my right eye was to my right. He said I’m an eye muscle expert I can fix your eye. I go to the Cleveland Clinic for my MS. I’ve had this eye misalignment since 2007 and he fixed it! I can’t say enough good things about him and I would highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pierre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.