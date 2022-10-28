Overview

Dr. Daniel Phillips, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Electrodiagnostic Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Neurological & Electrodiagnostic Institute Of St. Louis in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.