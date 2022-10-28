Dr. Daniel Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Phillips, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Electrodiagnostic Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Daniel Phillips14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 330, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 537-0525
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him for all of 50 minutes and trust the results and the tests with no question.
About Dr. Daniel Phillips, MD
- Electrodiagnostic Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1497813976
Education & Certifications
- Barnes/Wash University Med Center
- Baylor U
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
