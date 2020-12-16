Overview

Dr. Daniel Petro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Petro works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Adrenal Gland Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.