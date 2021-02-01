Overview

Dr. Daniel Peterson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at Austin Heart in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.