Overview

Dr. Daniel Petashnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Petashnick works at Manchester Ophthalmology in Manchester, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.