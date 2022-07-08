Dr. Daniel Petashnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petashnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Petashnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Petashnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Petashnick works at
Locations
Manchester Ophthalmology LLC732 Main St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 649-5177
- 2 580 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 211, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-2193
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petashnik performed both cataract surgeries nine years apart. The second surgery used the new “Mono Vision” arrangement of lenses which worked out perfectly.
About Dr. Daniel Petashnick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437186251
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petashnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petashnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petashnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petashnick has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petashnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Petashnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petashnick.
