Dr. Daniel Persky, MD
Dr. Daniel Persky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson.
University of Arizona Cancer Center North3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 626-3434
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Terrific Doctor. Extremely knowledgeable Distinguished training. A straight shooter, gives you plenty of time. personable and caring… Kinda of hot shot in lymphoma but you’d never know it. A very good doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Persky, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Dr. Persky has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Persky speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Persky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persky.
