Dr. Daniel Perez, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laurel, MD. They completed their fellowship with Pottstown Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Laurel (Main Office)14201 Park Center Dr Ste 410, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 498-0383Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have traveled extensively to get Dr. Perez’s types of treatment. Read his bio, he’s well educated and one of the best!
About Dr. Daniel Perez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1902191216
Education & Certifications
- Pottstown Memorial Medical Center
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Florida
