Dr. Daniel Pereles, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Montgomery Orthopaedics8401 Connecticut Ave Ste 800, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 949-8100Thursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Holy Cross Hospital
He is the kindest, very knowledgeable and explains the condition to the patient with clear understanding. I felt really assured of relief when I left the appointment.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528029691
- Orthopedic Research of VA
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Washington Hospital Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Pereles speaks Spanish.
