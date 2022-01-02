Overview

Dr. Daniel Pereles, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Pereles works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Montgomery Orthopaedics division in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.