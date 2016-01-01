See All Dermatologists in New London, NH
Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD is a dermatologist in New London, NH. Dr. Peraza completed a residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    247 Newport Rd Ste 1, New London, NH 03257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 526-6973

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Coventry Health Care
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • MedHealthInsurance
  • Medicaid
  • MVP Health Care
  • POMCO Group
  • SelectHealth
  • Simplifi
  • Tricare
  • Tufts Health Plan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1073635355
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
Residency
Internship
  • Beth Israel Deaconess/Harvard Med Sch
Internship
Medical Education
  • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Yale University
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital
  • Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center
  • New London Hospital
  • Springfield Hospital
  • Valley Regional Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Peraza?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peraza to family and friends

Dr. Peraza's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Peraza

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peraza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Peraza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Peraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Peraza has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peraza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peraza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peraza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peraza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peraza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.