Dr. Daniel Pepper, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Pepper, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Pepper works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Washington Vascular1135 116th Ave NE Ste 305, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 453-1772
-
2
Highmark Medical Center1740 NW Maple St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 453-1772
-
3
Evergreen Hospital Surgery and Physicians Center12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 425, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 453-1772
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My Father has been a patient of Dr Pepper's for several years and we have all been very pleased with the level of care that he has received. He had successful surgery to remove blockage in the carotid arteries and has had excellent results and very good follow up care
About Dr. Daniel Pepper, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619906328
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- University Of Illinois
